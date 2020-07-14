DreamHost Joins MobileCoin Foundation

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DreamHost®, a global leader in web hosting and Managed WordPress services, announced today it has joined the MobileCoin Foundation. Supporting DreamHost’s mission of supporting small businesses worldwide, the MobileCoin cryptocurrency will provide an inexpensive, easy-to-use, and secure global payment platform.

Traditionally most cryptocurrencies have relied on a tech-savvy user base and bloated network clients to handle complex tasks like key management and transaction validation. MobileCoin offloads much of this processing-intensive work to a series of decentralized and encrypted processing nodes across the internet to deliver true ease-of-use to applications that can seamlessly integrate MobileCoin transactions.

DreamHost runs several of these MobileCoin processing nodes and is committed to launching more as increasing user adoption grows the needs of the network over time.

“We’re excited about MobileCoin’s team and their vision to bring to market the world’s first easy-to-use, highly-transactible cryptocurrency,” said DreamHost CEO Michael Rodriguez. “Any open source project that makes it easier and less expensive for our international customers to send and receive payments securely is something we’re proud to support.”

With transaction times of ten seconds or less and no international fees, MobileCoin presents small business owners with a new and exciting option for sending and receiving payments.

DreamHost will offer advice and guidance to the MobileCoin team through its seat on the Foundation's Technical Advisory Committee and looks forward to seeing its many small business customers take advantage of this new payment technology.

About DreamHost

DreamHost is a premier Managed WordPress hosting provider, giving over 400,000 businesses, developers and content creators worldwide the tools they need to own their digital presence. Powered by a strong team of industry experts with nearly two decades of advanced web experience, DreamHost is a leader in Managed WordPress hosting. Supporting the open source community with dedicated resources and top-tier talent, DreamHost believes in the power of the Open Web and the people that make it happen. Founded in 1997, DreamHost has offices in Los Angeles and Orange County, California and in Portland, Oregon. Learn more at DreamHost.com.

© 2020 DreamHost, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.