Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Partners with Bacik Group LLC to Develop Health Services, Improve and Expand Support for Veterans’ Clinical Needs

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) and Bacik Group, LLC (Bacik), a leader in staff augmentation and program management within the Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian sector, announce that they have formed a joint venture, BACIK TLI JV LLC, to develop a health services support organization to extend greater service to U.S. military veterans across the Veterans Affairs (VA), the DoD and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). TLI and Bacik Group currently work together on an award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and, led by the Mayo Clinic, this partnership is currently supporting optimized analytics and outcomes data for veteran amputees.

“This joint venture, which combines each organization’s unique backgrounds, skillsets and expertise, will draw on TLI’s extensive track record of working with DoD, the VHA and HHS to find innovative ways to deal with complex and important clinical questions,” says Bill Oldham, founder and chairman of the Board, TLI. “By choosing TLI, Bacik will greatly augment its health-focused business, generate greater support for their initiative in health and innovation services and advance the readiness, resilience and quality care of service members and their beneficiaries.”

A certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Bacik offers a full spectrum of management and engineering solutions for clients in the commercial, defense, education, government, hospitality and healthcare sectors and serves as a prime contractor on the VA Veteran Enterprise Contracting for Transformation and Operational Readiness (VECTOR) program.

Oldham adds, “TLI’s management support to the Mayo Clinic in support of the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development’s Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR), the first national registry of its kind, is a perfect complement to Bacik’s experience. This partnership supports the federal government across 30 contracts, including work in Italy, Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Philippines and numerous locations throughout the continental United States.”

For more information or to become a partner or donor, contact the foundation.

About TLI Foundation:

TLI Foundation is a nonprofit foundation focused on driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to health, education and economic empowerment. The organization is committed to fostering transformative change and improving the health and well-being outcomes of communities around the world. Visit https://www.thoughtfoundation.org