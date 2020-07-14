ReviveMed Announces AI-driven Metabolomics Study with Bristol Myers Squibb

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReviveMed is proud to announce that they are pursuing an evaluation study with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). This study will leverage ReviveMed’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform to better understand mechanisms of response and resistance to immunotherapies in patients with cancer.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to work alongside industry leaders on the Bristol Myers Squibb team,” said Dr. Leila Pirhaji, ReviveMed’s Founder and CEO. “We are looking forward to discovering new biological insights through the use of artificial intelligence to characterize a large number of metabolites and integrate these data with other molecular datasets such as proteomics and genomics.”

There is growing evidence of metabolites’ role as regulators of biological activities and modifiers of other omics, including genomics. ReviveMed has built one of the most comprehensive databases about metabolites and their interactions with other molecules. Their proprietary AI algorithm utilizes this database for identifying a large number of metabolites for each patient quickly and at a low cost. ReviveMed’s AI-driven platform translates these large number of data into finding novel disease mechanisms and molecules for drug discovery purposes.

About ReviveMed

ReviveMed is an AI-driven drug discovery platform focused on discovering therapeutics for metabolic diseases, including fatty liver diseases. ReviveMed is a pioneer in the intersection of AI and metabolomics, located in the heart of biotech innovation in Cambridge, MA. ReviveMed uniquely overcomes the difficulties of identifying a large set of metabolites for each patient, based on the technology that ReviveMed's founders developed at MIT and published in Nature Methods. It further translates metabolomic data to generate novel therapeutic insights for drug and drug response biomarker discovery. Currently, ReviveMed is collaborating with tier-one pharmaceutical companies and pursuing internal drug discovery programs.