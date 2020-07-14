Champion Partners with Vaimo and Adobe for Digital Commerce Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iconic sports and athletic wear brand Champion chooses Vaimo and Adobe, as partners for their digital commerce growth, launching new eCommerce sites across Europe.

Championstore.com launched in early June on Magento Commerce with a strong focus on customer experience, integrating supporting technology from Klarna, DotDigital, Nosto and Yotpo.

Nicholas Freddi, Senior Manager Sales & Marketing Ecommerce, Champion, says:

Our goal is to nurture past, present and future Champion lovers. But this is a continuous improvement exercise built by multiple pieces of technology. We need to weave a narrative across the physical and virtual worlds so it’s a consistent experience wherever our customers are.

Steve Dashwood, Country Manager for Vaimo UK, comments:

We are thrilled to be part of Champion’s exciting eCommerce journey and future roadmap as they continuously focus on innovating and delivering exceptional customer experiences across all digital channels.

Champion plans to continue investing in eCommerce, integrating solutions for merchandising, personalisation and customisation, plus utilising AI technology—all to create a unique, Champion omnichannel experience.

About Vaimo

Vaimo is a leading full-service omnichannel agency building digital experiences for clients across the globe. Our goal is to accelerate sales for our B2B and B2C clients by delivering award-winning digital storefronts, solutions and mobile apps. In 2020, Adobe awarded us Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year for Commercial in EMEA. To learn more, visit vaimo.com.