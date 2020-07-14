BigCommerce Expands Support for Adyen to Improve Merchant Checkout Experience Globally

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, has rolled out a new integration with global payments platform Adyen, giving more than 60,000 merchants on BigCommerce access to an all-in-one payments solution. Through this integration, merchants will be able to offer local payment options and alternative payment methods at checkout in over 145 currencies.

According to a recent study, only 42 percent of merchants view the offering of local payment methods to international shoppers of high importance for their business, even though the majority (53%) of shoppers have made an online purchase with a merchant in another country1. Adyen supports global credit and debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover, as well as local credit and debit cards like WeChat Pay (China), iDeal (Benelux), Giropay (Germany) and ACH Direct Debit (US) so merchants can offer a variety of options that meet the needs of their local and international shoppers. A dynamic checkout ensures that the consumer will only see the options that are available for their chosen currency.

“Consumers are more likely to complete the checkout if they can pay using their preferred payment method with home currency, and merchants need access to tools that can provide that localized experience to international shoppers,” said Jim Herbert, EMEA GM for BigCommerce. “BigCommerce is committed to working with partners that can meet the needs of our global merchant base, and as one of the most well-respected and rapidly-growing payments platforms worldwide, Adyen safely opens up these new capabilities for our customers.”

With Adyen, BigCommerce merchants in Europe and APAC will have the ability to:

Add most major payment methods to checkout. Adyen easily integrates local payment methods into the checkout so merchants can expand their businesses into any country.

Adyen easily integrates local payment methods into the checkout so merchants can expand their businesses into any country. Manage fraud. Through Adyen’s risk management system RevenueProtect, merchants can create risk rules to minimize fraud without impacting genuine transactions. With supporting gateways, merchants also get access to an additional layer of fraud protection with 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS2).

Through Adyen’s risk management system RevenueProtect, merchants can create risk rules to minimize fraud without impacting genuine transactions. With supporting gateways, merchants also get access to an additional layer of fraud protection with 3D Secure 2.0 (3DS2). Store credit cards. With this integration, merchants will be able to enable credit card vaulting on their website, providing customers a convenient way to get through the checkout process quickly and easily.

With this integration, merchants will be able to enable credit card vaulting on their website, providing customers a convenient way to get through the checkout process quickly and easily. Leverage the latest innovations. The integration will assure that merchants stay up to date with the latest innovations, as updates will automatically be rolled out, giving customers access to new payment experiences and compliance tools such as 3DS2, straight away.

The integration will assure that merchants stay up to date with the latest innovations, as updates will automatically be rolled out, giving customers access to new payment experiences and compliance tools such as 3DS2, straight away. Reduce risk. As Adyen will collect the sensitive cardholder data securely via the custom card web components within the integration, it will reduce the PCI DSS-compliance requirements for BigCommerce merchants while being fully PCI compliant.

"Global expansion has just become easier for BigCommerce merchants," said Roelant Prins, CCO of Adyen. "This new, seamless integration will allow their customers to pay the way they want, no matter where in the world they are. We're really excited by this partnership and look forward to watching the growth of our new merchants.”

Beginning today, existing BigCommerce merchants can activate the Adyen integration directly within their BigCommerce Control Panel. For additional information on the benefits of leveraging Adyen as your ecommerce payments platform, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/dm/adyen-pr.

1 “Unified Commerce: Capitalizing on a £2.6 Trillion Global Retail Opportunity.” Adyen. September 2019.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is leading the new era of ecommerce. Through our software-as-a-service platform that simplifies the creation of beautiful and engaging online stores by delivering a unique combination of ease of use, enterprise functionality and flexibility, BigCommerce empowers businesses to turn digital transformation into a competitive advantage. Our platform powers B2B, B2C and DTC ecommerce for more than 60,000 online stores across 120 countries, including Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands like Avery Dennison, Bliss, Burrow, Jeni’s Ice Creams, Skullcandy, Sony and Woolrich. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers’ globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L’Oréal.