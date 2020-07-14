MHMR Services for the Concho Valley Chooses Streamline’s SmartCare EHR for Its Flexibility and Adaptability to Meet Their Healthcare Challenges of Today and of The Future

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) and MHMR Services for the Concho Valley (MHMRCV), a Texas Community Center located in San Angelo, Texas, have formalized a partnership to supply the agency’s next Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform. MHMRCV provides Mental Health, IDD, Autism and is expanding to provide Substance Use services. MHMRCV chose SmartCare as their EHR solution because it had the functionality they required to meet their needs today and in the future, including, but not limited to, outpatient, residential, prescribing and a mobile solution were key factors in their selecting SmartCare.

“MHMRCV offers an array of services to individuals and their families who are challenged with issues related to mental health, intellectual disabilities, autism, and substance use disorders. We needed a comprehensive clinical information system that could meet the challenges of healthcare today and grow with us into the future,” said Gregory J. Rowe, Executive Director, MHMRCV. He continued on to say, “When evaluating potential vendors to meet these challenges, we looked at criteria such as system ease of use, functionality, vendor reputation, reporting capabilities, quality of implementation approach and others. Hands down, Streamline Healthcare Solutions came out on top on all criteria. Our staff is excited for this new relationship and look forward to being part of the family.”

SmartCare will help MHMRCV enhance the client experience by enabling staff to focus more on their time on client care and less on their paperwork. The SmartCare solution for Texas comes complete with Texas state reporting and tools to help their clients integrate the entire care process.

During implementation, MHMRCV and Streamline will work together to create a workflow unique to MHMRCV that will drive the collection of required data to meet state requirements. These will include managing the TRR process, multiple IDD forms (that support the processes for General Revenue, TxHmL and HCS), CARE Batching, TKIDS, Encounter Batching and more.

“Streamline is proud to welcome MHMR Services for the Concho Valley to our growing list of Texas providers. SmartCare is a great fit, because the platform adheres to both Texas and national reporting and interoperability standards. We look forward to this partnership and our continued growth in Texas.” David Ryland, Co-CEO of Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About MHMR Services for the Concho Valley

Since 1966, MHMRCV has provided services to children, adults, and families throughout the Concho Valley. The Concho Valley is located in West Texas in an area from the southwestern reaches of the Edwards Plateau and the northeastern edge of the Chihuahuan desert. MHMRCV is a unit of government that offers a full range of behavioral health and intellectual & developmental disability services.

More than 175 highly trained and qualified professional staff provide services to over 9,000 individuals each year. www.mhmrcv.org

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. www.streamlinehealthcare.com