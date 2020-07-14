Pasadena City College Moves to the Cloud with Ellucian

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Pasadena City College, a community college in California, has selected cloud-based Ellucian Banner as part of the 4CIS Consortium initiative to standardize and connect Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems in California community colleges.

Ellucian Banner will provide an agile, efficient and scalable managed cloud platform as Pasadena City College evolves alongside the entire higher education sector.

“Pasadena’s primary focus is empowering student success and providing the tools and resources our students need to complete their programs of study,” said Associate Vice President of Information Technology Services for Pasadena Area Community College District, Candace Jones. “Ellucian’s managed cloud solution will enable us to seamlessly achieve that goal while also enhancing security, agility and efficiency across the institution and the state by participating in the 4CIS consortium.”

“Joining Pasadena City College on their journey to the cloud and partnering together to create a solution that will increase student success and improve outcomes across the board has been exciting,” said Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen. “This type of managed cloud technology for higher education is something only Ellucian can deliver at scale and we look forward to seeing it unfold at Pasadena and across the state of California. This innovative technology strategy will enable data-driven decision making throughout the institution and the state, creating an ecosystem that fosters agility and innovation.”

Connecting and Securing Data Across Entire State Higher Education Systems with Banner Managed Cloud

Pasadena City College, a long-time Ellucian Banner customer, will be the fourth institution within the state of California to become a part of the 4CIS Consortium, joining Kern, Foothill-De Anza, and Coast Community Colleges. The 4CIS Consortium was founded with the mission of creating an integrated statewide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution for California.

This proven integrated platform model is a cost-effective means of empowering additional California Community College Districts with the benefits of a managed cloud service. Leveraging connected cloud services with Ellucian, public California schools will have a more agile technology ecosystem and access to expertise which will drive equity, innovation and improve the overall user experience for students, staff and administrators.

COVID-19 Resources from Ellucian

As institutions, educators, students, and staff face great change and disruption during the coronavirus outbreak, those who serve higher education are working together to help continue the delivery of vital services and ongoing education to students everywhere.

In support of our customers, partners, and the higher education community, Ellucian is continually updating available resources, including webinars, articles and community discussions on business continuity, the CARES Act, online learning, student well-being and more.

