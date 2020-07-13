Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded $6 Million Contract for Surface-to-Surface Missile Modules

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced that its subsidiary, Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., was awarded a $6 million contract from Northrop Grumman Corporation to manufacture the first production unit of the Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM) for the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS).

Teledyne Brown Engineering will manufacture, assemble and test the SSMM at the company’s main facility in Huntsville, Alabama. The company will then integrate Launch Control Assemblies along with other equipment into the modules. Teledyne Brown Engineering, along with Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy, will validate the system using SSMM-specific software and emulators. The company will then perform Factory Acceptance Testing, leading to delivery of production units.

The SSMM is a modular weapons system, which fires Longbow Hellfire Missiles and compliments the Gun Mission Module (GMM), also manufactured by Teledyne Brown Engineering. Along with the GMM, the SSMM will provide additional capabilities to the LCS as part of the Surface Warfare Package. The SSMM is an integral part of the LCS’ that are used for defense against swarming Fast Attack Craft/Fast Inshore Attack Craft (FAC/FIAC), counter-piracy, maritime interdiction, and security missions.

“This award is a testament to the successful collaboration between Teledyne Brown Engineering and Northrop Grumman,” said Jan Hess, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “We have built and delivered 25 Gun Mission Modules, and we are proud to be supporting the U.S. Navy’s efforts to enable a broader mission scope.”

This contract continues the decade long relationship between Northrop Grumman and Teledyne Brown Engineering supporting the LCS Mission Modules Design Engineering, Production and Sustainment program.

About Northrop Grumman Corporation

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, energy, and maritime industries. For over six decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering, visit the website at www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.