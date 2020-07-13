Atlanta-Based Ammunition Joins Global Independent Agency Network, Expanding Agency Reach, and Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ammunition, an independent full service marketing and advertising agency, has announced it’s new membership in Worldwide Partners Inc (WPI), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing networks of independent advertising and marketing communications agencies comprising over 70 agencies in more than 40 countries.

This new membership immediately provides Atlanta-based Ammunition increased horsepower to serve its ever-growing roster of clients, with expanded agency service offerings, as well as expanded reach in the US and around the world, including key markets in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East.

WPI, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, serves as a hub that harnesses the creativity, local expertise and resources of the agencies within the network to solve problems for clients on a local, regional, and international basis. Global brands gain access to best-in-class, entrepreneurially-driven agencies steeped in local knowledge in all markets where they engage WPI agencies.

John Harris, President and CEO of WPI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome an agency like Ammunition to our global network. Like other partners, the Ammunition team shares an independent entrepreneurial drive to build commerce through connectivity, creativity, and collaboration. We were impressed by Ammunition’s unique approach on the work they do, the intention behind the key verticals they do it for, as well as their ability to enhance the demand generation and lead cultivation capabilities to our network.”

Jeremy Heilpern, founder and CEO of Ammunition, said: “We’re excited to join the WPI family, especially at a time when independent agencies are surging around the world as the holding company model comes under increased pressure. Clients are looking for fast, agile, and nimble partners who can help them move quickly and identify strategies to reach customers in new and engaging ways that drive business and revenue outcomes.

“WPI is going through significant international growth and we’re confident we can leverage that growth to continue the tremendous growth we’ve been experiencing as a team since our inception nearly three years ago. We’re excited to build our business further by being part of what is arguably the most dynamic and fastest growing independent network on the planet.”

“Additionally, I know the Ammunition team can contribute back to the wider WPI group through sharing of market knowledge, intel and new business opportunities. As such, we believe the ‘age of independents’ is well and truly upon us.”

As a full service creative agency, Ammunition will provide WPI with nearly unrivaled B2B and B2C vertical expertise for brands in home & building products, medical device manufacturing, higher education, and financial services. Their unique approach to the work will add tremendous depth in customer relationship marketing, marketing automation, demand generation, lead cultivation, digital and social strategy, as well as media planning and buying among other offerings, to the WPI network from their Atlanta headquarters in the United States.