Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Award of Approximately $15 Million

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced a contract award of approximately $15 million.

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded a contract from the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) to provide dredging services in Port Mansfield, Texas. The project award, which was the result of a competitive bid, requires dredging of approximately 1.8 million cubic yards of maintenance material from the main channels between the Padre Island jetties and the entrance to Port Mansfield. The work will begin in September and will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

“This award provides us further visibility into the utilization of our dredging assets for the second half of 2020 and a portion of 2021. This project is one of many USACE jobs associated with the $5 billion of federal funding designated for Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts that we have been tracking,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

