Comtech Awarded $54 Million Contract for Statewide Next Generation 9-1-1 Technologies and Services

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 13, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, announced that its Safety & Security Technologies (“SST”) group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a statewide contract valued up to $54 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 9-1-1 (“NG9-1-1”) services for the State of South Carolina through the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office. Total contract value includes multiyear contract extension options. Initial funding for the contract is $16.9 million.

The award, which was won during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, is for implementation of Comtech’s NG9-1-1 services that will provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the State of South Carolina will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG9-1-1 system to all the state’s local 9-1-1 centers. In addition, all these centers and their associated counties will have the option of purchasing state-of-the-art Solacom Call Handling Equipment as part of the contract.

“We are honored that Comtech has been entrusted with this important work to enable statewide access to highly reliable advanced communication systems for emergency services for the citizens of the State of South Carolina. With this award, we will bring our market-leading solutions and the highest performance and reliability standards to support South Carolinians with mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 9-1-1 calls and texts each month. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets. For more information about Comtech’s 9-1-1 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL