White Oak Commercial Finance Increases Credit Facility by $4MM to Minority-Owned Telecommunications Group

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced its Government Contracting Finance group provided an additional $4MM in factor-based credit facility funding to a Washington DC-based telecommunications contracting firm. White Oak’s partnership with the company began in 2003, and the additional funding was used to support the company’s continued growth.

“ We are proud to have such a trusted and long-standing partnership with the company, as well as the ability to successfully fund them through each business phase,” said White Oak Head of Government Contracting Finance, Kysha Pierre-Louis.

White Oak is honored to serve minority-owned businesses, and it provides the expertise and creative solutions needed to drive confident decisions at every stage of growth. The increased funding brings the total credit facility to $6MM and enabled the company to successfully procure and service large-scale projects with the largest provider of shared communications infrastructure in the United States.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.