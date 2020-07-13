TriMas Announces New Strategic Customer Relationship

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that its Rieke business has partnered with INEOS Hygienics, a new INEOS business focused on the global consumer health care market, in an effort to help provide products that are essential to minimize the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. INEOS recently awarded Rieke with a contract to produce dispenser pumps for its new hand sanitizers.

“We are excited to partner with INEOS Hygienics to support their urgent needs in the quest to help improve personal hygiene and fight the spread of germs,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is an exciting new customer win for Rieke, as we continue to invest in growing our packaging business by expanding our innovative product portfolio and customer base through organic initiatives and M&A.”

Rieke develops and manufactures a variety of specialty dispensing, closure and jar products for applications in the beauty & personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical, industrial, and home care markets. Rieke’s products include plastic closure and dispensing systems, such as dispenser pumps, foamers, fine mist sprayers, trigger sprayers, beverage dispensers and flip-top caps, as well industrial closures and dispensers. Rieke ultimately plans to launch production for INEOS Hygienics within one of its locations within Taplast, which Rieke acquired last year.

“We look forward to working closely with the INEOS Hygienics team on this important initiative,” said David Jones, Rieke – Vice President, Sales and Corporate Development. “We are committed to collaborate on our design and technical solutions, while providing superior quality, delivery and service on these essential products.”

INEOS is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil products. It comprises 34 businesses and its production network spans 183 sites in 26 countries throughout the world. INEOS Hygienics built four new manufacturing facilities in response to the shortage of hand sanitizers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States, and is the leading European producer of the two key raw materials needed for sanitizers – isopropyl alcohol and ethanol. With the objective of producing one million bottles of hand sanitizers per month per plant, INEOS Hygienics plans to provide these products to the United Kingdom National Health Service and hospitals free of charge during the pandemic with the public able to buy bottles through retailers.

About TriMas

