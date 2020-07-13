Perfect Corp. and Johnson & Johnson Launch First-Ever AR Virtual Contact Lens Try-On in Taobao and WeChat Mini Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, partners with Johnson & Johnson to introduce contact lens AR virtual try-on within its ACUVUE® flagship Taobao and WeChat mini programs. This is the first AR virtual try-on service for colored contact lenses offered in Taobao and WeChat mini programs. Perfect Corp.’s advanced facial recognition technology accurately detects the position of the eyes and allows for true-to-life AR virtual contact lens try-on.

In order to further amplify the consumer experience and provide even better visualization, the contact lens virtual try-on solution also includes AR makeup try-on feature. In addition to trying on different eye colors, users can virtually apply eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, lip gloss, blush, and other makeup products for a full AR makeover experience in real-time.

Colored contact lenses are a popular beauty trend and combining virtual contact lens try-on with makeup try-on delivers a truly holistic, personalized, and interactive online beauty shopping experience.

“AR+AI beauty technology is expanding beyond virtual makeup try-on and is now available for supplementary cosmetic products such as colored contact lens,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “We are excited to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to launch the first-ever colored contact lens virtual try-on in Taobao and WeChat mini programs. This pioneering online solution will offer beauty shoppers a full-range, immersive, hyper-realistic AR beauty experience, leading to a greater brand loyalty and a stronger omnichannel strategy.”

"Providing a safe way for our customers to try different colored contacts is our primary goal," said Ashley Ding, Marketing Director of Johnson & Johnson Acuvue China. "We hope these AR try-on mini programs will allow customers to try on our colored contacts effortlessly, anytime, anywhere. We've also provided different makeup styles to match our colored contact lens, which enables consumers to have an even more personalized and glamorous try-on experience."

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

