CincyTech invests in Peerro, a mobile-first career pathway management system for youth employment, employer recruitment and job training .

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CincyTech is pleased to announce an initial investment in Peerro, a career pathway management system enabling young people without college degrees to develop skills and land jobs that lead to advancement and financial independence. Peerro’s platform connects job seekers, educators and training programs with employers seeking quality hires to fill entry level positions.

Peerro is founded by Dr. Rachel Angel, who while beginning her professional career as a pharmacist, found the inspiration for Peerro in the hourly jobs that enabled her to work her way through six years of university. The name of the company sourced from some of the young jobseekers her company serves, seeing the tool being like a “peer hero” as they navigate career options.

“Peerro is a mission-driven company with bottom line benefits,” said Angel. “While elevating earning potential and career opportunities for young people, our platform improves business outcomes by creating a pipeline of qualified candidates, and reducing employee turnover.”

Peerro’s intuitive, mobile-first platform enables students to find entry level jobs and job training programs in their community. The app shows job seekers a roadmap of the steps and qualifications required for a given position and allows them to schedule an interview directly. Peerro works with schools and job preparedness programs to ensure students emerge with skills that match open jobs. Employers who are registered on the platform receive access to a pool of educator-endorsed, pre-vetted candidates.

“Rachel Angel is a force of nature. She’s driven to simultaneously make a difference to non-degreed workers, while helping employers hire motivated, entry level team members. At CincyTech, we readily saw the large market opportunity and Peerro’s scalable business model,” said Stacey Browning, managing director at CincyTech. Terms of the investment are undisclosed.

Job seekers can download the Peerro app for free. Job training programs and employers can learn more and register by visiting https://peerro.com. Peerro is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ABOUT PEERRO

Peerro is a career pathway management system that facilitates job training, employee recruitment and youth employment.

ABOUT CINCYTECH

One of the Midwest’s most active seed investors, CincyTech helps to transform undeniably better ideas and innovation into high performing digital and human health companies.