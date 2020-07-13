The Week that Launched Thousands of Careers: Job Shadow Week 2020 Kicks Off, Entirely Online

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today kicked off Job Shadow Week (July 13-17), presented in collaboration with K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), Nepris, and Tallo. Job Shadow Week connects students and professionals in diverse industries to ignite a curiosity for future career paths. Participating companies include technology leaders Google and Salesforce, skincare brand FATCO, and digital marketing leader iProspect.

This week, more than 2,500 ambitious middle school and high school students nationwide will connect with career professionals to discover opportunities for life after graduation.

During a summer when internships have been cut in half, experiences like Job Shadow Week prepare students for the future of work, introducing them to career paths and professionals at well-known companies and giving them exposure to the professional skills and expertise they’ll need to succeed.

“Whether students are looking for ideas for their future, or they are actively pursuing jobs in finance, manufacturing, healthcare, or public service, having a fluency with the career options that are out there and a comfort level with professional interactions online is going to set them up for success in the job market,” said Leilani Brown, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at K12. “We are eager to connect with these future job seekers, to provide that spark of possibility, and to learn from them as well.”

Originally planned as a collection of in-person events nationwide, Job Shadow Week 2020 was transitioned to a virtual offering due to COVID-19 restrictions on workplace, educational, and social gatherings. By bringing the experience entirely online, students will now have the added benefit of gaining exposure to the increasingly virtual world of work.

All Job Shadow Week events will be hosted live on Nepris throughout the week. The interactive platform allows for a seamless experience from sign-up to sessions for the entire week. Students will be able to participate in live virtual interactions, view curated video playlists, and utilize the Nepris Career Explorer tool to research career pathways.

Students will hear directly from leaders in career fields such as e-gaming, public service, human resources, hospitality, agriculture, and more. Speakers will share key strategies to set themselves apart as emerging professionals. Highlights from the week’s program include:

Tallo Co-Founder and CEO Casey Welch will introduce students to Tallo’s online platform and share the value of creating a digital portfolio to support career development. Members of the Tallo team will also lead interactive sessions on how job-seekers can differentiate themselves in interviews, identify valuable mentors, and seek out scholarships and other education- and career-advancing opportunities.

will introduce students to Tallo’s online platform and share the value of creating a digital portfolio to support career development. Members of the Tallo team will also lead interactive sessions on how job-seekers can differentiate themselves in interviews, identify valuable mentors, and seek out scholarships and other education- and career-advancing opportunities. David MacIlwraith, General Manager at Triple Creek Ranch, will provide a behind-the-scenes look at an independent hotel, including careers in hospitality operations and marketing.

will provide a behind-the-scenes look at an independent hotel, including careers in hospitality operations and marketing. Ernest Holmes, Software Engineer at Google and President and Co-Founder of CodeHouse, will share how he and his colleagues develop next-generation technologies, and the steps students can take to pursue careers in this field.

will share how he and his colleagues develop next-generation technologies, and the steps students can take to pursue careers in this field. Jeremy Hull, Senior Vice President of Innovation at iProspect, will offer a look into the exciting and fast-paced field of digital marketing, and the careers that exist at the forefront of the digital revolution.

will offer a look into the exciting and fast-paced field of digital marketing, and the careers that exist at the forefront of the digital revolution. John Gibson, Vice President of External and Multicultural Affairs at the Motion Pictures Association of America, will give students a look at what it’s like to work in the entertainment industry, and how the MPA is working to advance diverse storytelling in Hollywood.

will give students a look at what it’s like to work in the entertainment industry, and how the MPA is working to advance diverse storytelling in Hollywood. Kevin Wedeen-Zittle, Senior Manager of Student Programs at Salesforce, will share insights into the growing demand for Salesforce skills and the career opportunities available to those who master them. He will also discuss how Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, can empower anyone to skill up for the jobs of the future.

will share insights into the growing demand for Salesforce skills and the career opportunities available to those who master them. He will also discuss how Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, can empower anyone to skill up for the jobs of the future. Reeba Attrey, Progression, Retention, and Equity Specialist at YouTube, will introduce students to the ways leading companies are embracing social justice, equity, and inclusion, and how students can forge a path in mission-driven work.

will introduce students to the ways leading companies are embracing social justice, equity, and inclusion, and how students can forge a path in mission-driven work. Tim Burnvoth, walnut farmer and Operations and Logistics Manager at FATCO, will introduce students to the modern world of agriculture, how the industry has changed over time, and how potential job seekers can keep up.

Job Shadow Week is free for students age 13 years and older. For the full calendar of Job Shadow Week events, and to sign up as a student attendee, visit https://jobshadowweek.com.

About K12 Inc.

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools and enterprises in primary, secondary and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.