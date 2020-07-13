Code42 Partners with Cybrary to Educate Security Practitioners about Insider Risks to Data

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42, the leader in insider risk detection and response, announced today that it has partnered with Cybrary to invest in educating security practitioners on insider threats, which accounts for about two-thirds of breaches to data. The company recently expanded the coursework it offers – with a new multi-part video series – in the cybersecurity catalog on Cybrary. Cybrary is a cybersecurity and IT career development platform offering world-class training and career development materials for more than two million users.

“In a recent poll by Microsoft, 41% of respondents said that data leakage is the biggest insider risk to their organizations. With today’s market forces – immense pressure to deliver innovative products, increased use of collaboration technologies, and unprecedented job turnover – it’s no surprise that insider threats to product plans, customer lists and source code are an increasing area of focus for cybersecurity teams,” said Eric Wansong, Code42’s chief customer officer. “We are committed to educating cybersecurity practitioners about the most effective ways to build insider threat programs and protect their organizations’ most important digital assets.”

Code42’s newest course entitled, “8 Steps to Building an Insider Threat Program,” offers advanced, prescriptive best practices for security practitioners who are launching insider threat programs at their organizations. The new course includes an extensive series of 10 in-depth videos. It builds upon Code42’s introductory program, “Building a Modern Insider Threat Program,” which teaches about frameworks for constructing effective enterprise insider threat programs.

“One of the greatest challenges businesses face today is protecting their organizations from modern, complex security threats,” said Ryan Corey, CEO and co-founder of Cybrary. “That’s why it’s imperative that security teams have access to timely, quality content, tools, and educational resources from top subject matter experts and leading cybersecurity organizations. At Cybrary, we leverage our alliance partnerships with companies like Code42 to provide learning opportunities that develop cybersecurity skills and help practitioners achieve their career goals.”

Code42’s insider risk solution has received a number of industry awards in 2020, including a gold Stevie Award, CyberDefense Magazine InfoSec Award for Best Insider Threat Detection and a Cybersecurity Excellence Gold Award for Best Insider Threat Solution. For a complete list of Code42’s industry recognitions, visit the Honors page on the company’s website.

About Cybrary

Cybrary is the world’s largest cybersecurity workforce development platform. Its ecosystem of industry professionals, companies, content, and technologies converge to create the fastest growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cybersecurity learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

Cybrary has received industry recognition since its 2015 founding, often being named an innovator and pioneer in the cybersecurity and IT space. The company has grown its user base to over 2.5 million individuals and has 96% of Fortune 1000 companies learning on their platform. Visit cybrary.it to learn more.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in insider risk detection and response. Native to the cloud, Code42 rapidly detects data loss, leak, theft and sabotage as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Backed by security best practices and control requirements, Code42’s insider risk solution can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other regulatory frameworks.

More than 50,000 organizations worldwide, including the most recognized brands in business and education, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NEA and Split Rock Partners. Code42 was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America’s best workplaces in 2020. For more information, visit code42.com, read Code42’s blog or follow the company on Twitter.

