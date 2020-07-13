The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Becomes the Official Education Partner for the NBA Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA)

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the worldwide leader in fitness, performance, and corrective exercise education, has partnered with the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) to become its official education partner.

“The Athletic Trainers that make up the NBATA work with some of the greatest athletes in the world, and they require the highest standards for evidence-based training methodologies,” said Laurie McCartney, President of the National Academy of Sports Medicine. “Through this exciting collaboration, NBATA Athletic Trainers will have direct access to the industry’s most respected and innovative education programs for developing elite athletes.”

“As a longtime advocate for and user of NASM education, I know how effective and beneficial the NASM Corrective Exercise and Performance Enhancement Specializations are for athletic training,” said Aaron Nelson, Chairman of the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association and Vice President of Player Care and Performance for the New Orleans Pelicans. “NASM education has long been valued amongst our membership, so this partnership is a natural fit.”

The NASM Corrective Exercise Specialization (NASM-CES) helps Athletic Trainers program unique and effective workouts tailored to the individual athlete. By leveraging the principles taught inside CES, Athletic Trainers can safely and effectively help athletes move better, avoid injuries, and recover faster.

The NASM Performance Enhancement Specialization (NASM-PES) teaches evidence-based techniques that maximize performance and build stronger, faster, and more resilient athletes.

Both courses are 100% online, which allows for flexible learning schedules that fit into a busy Athletic Trainer’s lifestyle.

Another element of the long-term partnership between NBATA and NASM will be creating a steering committee in which members from both organizations will work together to develop thought leadership for ongoing optimizations and innovations in fitness and athletic training.

About NASM: Now in its 33rd year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and the scientific rigor of their programs. NASM offers a best in class Certified Personal Training program along with major specializations in Nutrition Coaching (CNC), Sports Performance (PES), and Corrective Exercise (CES).

About NBATA: The NBATA is a professional organization of highly skilled certified athletic trainers who provide specialized health care, performance, and critical support services to the athletes and organizations of the National Basketball Association. Members are committed and uniquely qualified to lead the management of exceptional health care, provide dynamic performance insights, and conduct basketball-related sports medicine research to benefit our athletes and our communities. The NBATA’s members uphold the athletic training profession’s highest moral and ethical standards. For more information about the NBATA, visit www.nbata.com.