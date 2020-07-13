Chetu Contracted by JUMP Data-Driven Video to Optimize Data Conversion Application and KPI Tracker

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, announced the delivery of an optimized data conversion application to JUMP Data-Driven Video, a leading business data management platform for the video industry, to enhance the toolkit’s performance and offer users greater insights into KPI analytics.

Seeking to evolve its data tracking platform, JUMP contracted Chetu to improve a data aggregation and conversion application to rapidly convert raw data into a customized data warehouse table. Chetu delivered a solution that streamlined workflow and better tracks and measures transaction data, subscription information, and KPI analytics to mesh with the platform’s big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

“Chetu’s service was exceptional,” said Silvia Werd Elias, marketing director at JUMP Data-Driven. “We have already seen improved customer retention and superior, more accurate data analytics to help our clients better track their ROI.”

A leader in data management solutions, Chetu creates applications for some of the world’s largest brands, offering industry-specific solutions to enhance its clients’ technological capabilities.

“Data is an increasingly valuable resource, and the ability to rapidly collect and interpret that data is separating industry leaders from the rest, said Sachin Sharma, director of operations at Chetu. “We are confident that JUMP’s data converter will set a new standard for analytics tracking in the video service provider industry.”

For more information on Chetu’s expertise in business intelligence software, or to request a consultation, please visit https://www.chetu.com/solutions/bi-analytics.php.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About JUMP Data-Driven Video:

JUMP is a business analytics solution that uses data to help video service providers gain valuable insights about their audience and content performance, predict churn to retain users, identify the clusters that video users belong to, and personalize the video experience. JUMP is built on the foundations of cutting-edge big data and artificial intelligence technology customized for the video industry. For more information, visit www.jumptvs.com.