Sirius Automation Announces New Commercial Partner for UK and Ireland Laboratory Automation Marketplace

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sirius Automation Group, a market leader in benchtop Sample Preparation and Manipulation Laboratory Automation Workstations, is proud to announce their collaboration with Cerulean of Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. Cerulean will exclusively distribute worldwide outside the U.S., Sirius’ Automated Systems focusing on the UK and Ireland laboratory automation marketplace for implementations addressing aspects of Inhalation Toxins, Tobacco and Smoke related testing.

In order to better serve existing and new clients, Sirius Automation and Cerulean have begun a close collaboration for the supply and applications of integrated solutions for laboratory automation. This partnership leverages the technical expertise of Sirius Automation and the extensive high caliber sales, service and aftersales teams of Cerulean already present in the market ensuring swift, effective and highly focused support.

This strategic partnership signals Sirius Automation’s ongoing determination to provide comprehensive solutions for our worldwide clients and complements our existing distribution in other geographies including China and South America. Sirius Automation is especially encouraged by Cerulean’s existing market presence and professional approach encompassing 75 years of company growth in precision test and measurement equipment.

Tony Cox, VP Business Development, commented, “Given the fact that we have enjoyed ongoing technological discussions and strong ties with senior personnel at Cerulean for several years now, this has the feel of a natural progression rather than a new venture. We are very excited to engage in this fantastic partnership and expect great things moving forward.”

Sirius Automation Group has locations in Buffalo Grove IL USA, and bases design, manufacturing, applications & customer service and support from this geographic locus. Visit us at https://www.siriusautomation.com/.