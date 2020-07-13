NewRez Accelerates the Digital Transformation of its Lending Experience in Collaboration with Salesforce

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewRez LLC (“NewRez”), a national mortgage lender and servicing organization, and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced a strategic relationship focused on delivering a consistent, connected experience for borrowers and homeowners across NewRez’s mortgage lending and servicing business. In addition, Salesforce has selected NewRez as a new industry design advisor for its mortgage solutions platform.

Leveraging Salesforce’s Platform and CRM expertise, NewRez will transform its lending experience by deploying Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and Customer 360 to connect its loan origination, servicing and marketing efforts. With a single view of the borrower across every touchpoint, NewRez will be able to deliver highly-differentiated, consistent and personalized experiences for its loan applicants and homeowners.

NewRez’s new streamlined platform will also help the organization increase sales efficiencies and employee productivity, to drive sustainable, profitable growth. As a premier user of the Mortgage Innovation for Financial Services Cloud and new industry design advisor, NewRez will continue collaborating with Salesforce to design, innovate and further enhance its digital mortgage and lending solutions.

“NewRez is fully committed to providing our borrowers and homeowners with quality products and services,” said Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. “We are excited to leverage Salesforce’s knowledge and partner with Salesforce to connect the whole NewRez platform and deliver a tailored and personalized experience for every NewRez customer.”

“We are proud to power NewRez’s digital transformation as the company evolves how it engages with homeowners and borrowers throughout the lending process,” said Rob Seaman, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Industry Cloud at Salesforce. “Last October we launched our Mortgage Innovation for Financial Services Cloud, expanding our commitment to the industry. NewRez’s expertise and feedback will be critical to helping us develop new capabilities for Financial Services Cloud and accelerate lending innovation we deliver to customers.”

Customers can anticipate seeing these changes implemented on the NewRez platform this winter.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. The servicing business operates through NewRez’s servicing division, which consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is a member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.