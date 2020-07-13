Rutter’s Selects PDI Cloud Hosting Services to Bolster Infrastructure and Data Security

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PDI (http://www.pdisoftware.com) a global provider of ERP, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and marketing cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced that Rutter’s has selected PDI Hosting Services to increase its infrastructure and strengthen its data security measures.

Rutter’s, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, is a longtime customer that currently uses several of PDI’s solutions and services to help run its multi-faceted operation. With the addition of PDI’s data hosting service, Rutter’s infrastructure environment will run on a dedicated, single-tenant, multi-petabyte private cloud that is fully managed and monitored by PDI.

“In recent years, the amount of data convenience stores contend with every day has increased exponentially, and that’s especially true for growing chains like ours,” said Scott Hartman, CEO at Rutter’s. “The time and hardware investment it takes to maintain, scale, and secure that environment wasn’t sustainable. PDI provides a great solution that meets our technology, cost and expertise requirements and allows our people to focus on other strategic initiatives that enable us to serve our customers better.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, remote work and cyberattacks have increased around the world. PDI Hosting Services enables seamless remote operations for convenience retailers and petroleum marketers of any size. Customers also have access to the PDI Technology Services team to perform software upgrades, enabling them to quickly take advantage of new features and capabilities. In addition, the service offers data backups, disaster recovery and intrusion detection that improve data reliability and reduce the risk of security breaches that compromise sensitive financial and operational data.

“We have a long history of working with Rutter’s to support their business needs, and we’re excited to expand that relationship,” said Drew Mize, executive vice president and general manager of ERP Solutions at PDI. “Our goal is to enable our customers to maximize their software investment with PDI and quickly adapt to the changing technology landscape. Our cloud hosting services help them embrace new technology and scale faster.”

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.