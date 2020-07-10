MV Group USA Announces First Armani/Casa Model Residence in America

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MV Group USA is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Armani/Casa, a world leader in luxury furnishings, in building a 4,000 SF multi-million dollar oceanfront model residence exclusively designed by Armani/Casa in The Residences by Armani/Casa Sunny Isles, a recently TCO, 56-story, 308-unit tower at 18975 Collins Ave in Miami Beach, Florida. The model residence is expected to be unveiled within 60 days.

MV Group who is also the project manager for the 20,000 SF of common areas on behalf of Armani/Casa Milano in its first branded real estate project in the country, and is also featuring certified by Armani/Casa designed residences also built by MV Group. This is one of an increasing number of global developments to feature interiors by a major fashion brand.

“Armani/Casa searched extensively for a partner capable of executing its peerless standards, and MV Group is honored to have been selected for its demonstrated leadership in the ultra-luxury construction market,” said Manny Angelo Varas, President and CEO of MV Group and alumnus of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. “We’re thrilled to be able to realize the aesthetic vision of Mr. Giorgio Armani, and to instill his modern elegance into each of the individual units.”

As the project’s official partner, MV Group oversees the customization of the brand’s high-end residential units and will serve as the US Brand Ambassador for all common areas and amenities.

Varas continued, “These residences will be the first in the United States to bear the certification of being designed by Mr. Giorgio Armani in and built by MV Group, and I could not be more thrilled to collaborate with such an incredible talent to bring to life the Armani lifestyle.”

MV Group USA

Based in Miami, Fla., MV Group USA is an award-winning, full-service construction company offering a broad range of luxury construction management services and has been ranked Top 5 Best Custom Builders in Florida by Buildzoom and ranked Top 3 General Contractors for Homes over $6 million in Florida by GC Magazine. MV Group has built iconic luxury properties in some of South Florida’s most coveted locations totaling nearly 1 million square feet of construction and $500 million in real estate value. www.mvgroupusa.com

The Residences by Armani/Casa Sunny Isles

The Residences by Armani/Casa brings unparalleled luxury to Sunny Isles Beach, a destination known worldwide for its sophisticated oceanfront living and design. Designed by architect César Pelli, The Residences will feature units ranging in size from 1,350 square feet to 4,160 square feet, priced from $2 million to more than $15 million. More than 35,000 square feet of amenities across two floors will be designed and custom-furnished by Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio under the artistic direction of Giorgio Armani. Amenities include a lounge on the lobby level, Prive area, fine-dining restaurant, cigar room and wine cellar, heated swimming pool, ocean-view fitness center, two-story spa with indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, movie theater and clubroom, and exclusive beach amenities on 300 feet of private shoreline. The property also features a three-acre garden sanctuary designed by award-winning Swiss landscape artist Enzo Enea, as well as sculptures by world-renowned artists Sandro Chia and Boaz Vaadia. www.rbacmiami.com.

Armani/Casa and the Interior Design Studio

More than 10 years after its foundation, Armani/Casa is a world leader in the luxury furnishings sector. A byword for elegance and style, it stems from Giorgio Armani’s living dream of a warm, harmonious, highly comfortable and sophisticated haven. Since 2003, the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio has provided complete interior design services to private individuals and property developers, from the conceptual phase through to supervising the execution. The studio's work involves developing creative solutions – under the artistic direction of Giorgio Armani – that are the product of painstaking architectural research and extensive study into the project’s cultural, geographical and architectural context. In this way, the individual designs are developed to be perfectly integrated into their settings in terms of their features and aesthetic values. The Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio’s research impacts on the selection of all materials, colors and finishes involved in the fit-out, as well as on the design of the built-in or custom-made furnishings; all of this is to ensure each design is unique and in keeping with the client’s requirements. Among the Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio’s most recent projects: Maçka Residences in Istanbul, Turkey, The World Towers in Mumbai, India, and Century Spire, in Manila, Philippines. Armani/Casa is present in 40 countries worldwide, with a total of 53 outlets, comprising 31 mono brand stores and 22 shops-in-shops. www.armani.com/casa/en/