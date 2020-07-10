Hair Cuttery Under New Ownership Safely Reopens 500 Salons

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Under the guidance of new leadership, Hair Cuttery has now reopened 500 salons in a phased approach. Sanitation procedures have been put in place to ensure the safety of salon professionals and customers.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter. Our salon professionals are trained, equipped, and reinforced to handle COVID-19 challenges to ensure a healthy, successful future of salon visits for our customers,” stated Seth Gittlitz, Chief Executive Officer of Tacit Salon Holdings, LLC. “By reopening safely, we will be well-positioned to help our community move into future phases while staying happy and healthy.”

Hair Cuttery’s plan to safely reopen salons includes adhering to official CDC guidelines, Barbicide COVID-19 Certification for all stylists, as well as enforcing and adjusting protocols based on state and local mandates. Salons require all salon professionals and customers to wear masks, to socially distance by operating at half capacity, and to schedule by appointment only. Salon professionals are required to have a wellness check before starting a shift, and all tools and stations are sanitized with Barbicide, the gold standard in salon sanitation.

“Tacit Salon Holdings, our new ownership, has led the way to successfully and safely reopen during COVID-19,” said Phil Horvath, President of Creative Hairdressers, Inc. “We are excited to have reopened many of our salons safely and in accordance with all state and municipal guidelines, which we will continue with our remaining salons reopening in the weeks ahead. We are especially excited to be welcoming back our talented and creative salon professionals, and serve our loyal customers.”

Hair Cuttery holds safety as a top priority in its go-forward strategy. The company is on a strategic path to becoming a technology-enabled business defined by its salon professionals and focused on delivering the best guest experience.

About Tacit Salon Holdings, LLC

