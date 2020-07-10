AECOM to deliver next stage of Lower Thames Crossing ground investigations

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure firm, is delivering the next stage of Highways England’s Lower Thames Crossing ground investigation program after being appointed for the third phase of the ground investigation contract on the project.

The ground investigations will provide key information to help increase certainty around cost and delivery on this nationally significant infrastructure project. The data collected on ground and groundwater conditions will support the wider delivery team in identifying, managing and mitigating ground risk.

The appointment of AECOM, operating under Perfect Circle’s unique collaboration, by Highways England to the early phases of this major road scheme has been procured via Scape Group’s National Built Environment Consultancy Services (BECS) framework.

“ We are excited to continue building on our partnership with Highways England and its important work to support economic growth through dependable, durable and safe major roads,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM Europe, Middle East & Africa’s chief executive. “ Following several years of successfully delivering earlier phases of this key project, this appointment demonstrates Highways England’s confidence in our ability to deliver this important next phase.”

This latest contract, for Phase 3 of the ground investigations, has now started on site. AECOM, working with the Highways England Project Team, implemented industry leading health and safety provisions at more than 550 locations in Kent and Essex to protect staff, industry colleagues and the public during the coronavirus pandemic. AECOM has been working on the project since 2017 and this latest contract award continues the collaborative working partnership with Highways England, the project team and the Perfect Circle supply chain.

The innovative approach to the project sees AECOM in the role of technically proficient management contractor, ensuring everyone working on the ground investigations is aligned and coordinated and the data captured is consistent for a project of this scale and complexity.

The 14.3-mile route of the planned Lower Thames Crossing is one of the government’s top projects in its National Infrastructure Plan. It is expected to increase connectivity across the Thames Estuary, reduce congestion and improve journeys increasing road capacity, and boost the economy of the region and beyond.

“ Ground investigations are crucial in helping mitigate potential construction problems down the line and ensuring that all the engineering needed to build the tunnel and associated roads is as best planned as possible,” said Patrick Cox, AECOM’s lead for the Lower Thames Crossing Ground Investigations programme. “ The data we are collecting on this complex but critical infrastructure project will form the backbone of the scheme’s design and ultimately help ensure it delivers value for Highways England’s customers. We are delivering this work in difficult circumstances, but the safety of everyone involved is our priority.”

“ We are delighted to be involved in the Lower Thames Crossing scheme, which will improve transport connections across the country, while also boosting the economy through the creation of new jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities – providing an excellent contribution to social value,” said Victoria Brambini, managing director of Perfect Circle.

Perfect Circle includes collaboration between Pick Everard, Gleeds and AECOM – leading, innovative firms with extensive industry knowledge and expertise, supported by a diverse local supply chain.

“ The range of skills of the team at AECOM is reflective of the strength that sits within the Perfect Circle joint venture,” said Mark Robinson, Scape Group chief executive. “ Combining this talent with the accelerated delivery that is made possible through our Built Environment Consultancy Services framework will help ensure that this key infrastructure project is successfully delivered and supports our economic recovery.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services across the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Perfect Circle

Perfect Circle is a property, construction and infrastructure consultancy, delivering real value with full procurement compliance, for clients commissioning any aspect of their built environment projects.

Its vision is to be at the forefront of innovation, pioneering new ways of working to deliver collaborative and efficient solutions nationwide across the public sector; making a difference to clients, local communities, its employees and supply chain partners.

The consultancy comprises Pick Everard, Gleeds and AECOM - leading, innovative firms with expert industry knowledge and expertise, supported by an extensive local supply chain.

Perfect Circle delivers the broadest range of consultancy services available to the public sector via the public sector owned built environment specialist Scape Group’s National Built Environment Consultancy Services framework.

About Scape Group

Scape Group is a public sector organisation, dedicated to creating ongoing efficiency and social value via the built environment. Scape and its subsidiaries offer fully managed frameworks, property services, innovative design solutions, community investment opportunities and joint ventures.

By bringing together the strongest teams from the public and private sectors, Scape’s rapidly deployed, highly measurable and collaborative approach delivers value for money and quality buildings while stimulating local economic growth and community enrichment. Scape operates with a buying capacity of £12bn and has helped to deliver over 12,000 public sector projects with more than 1,800 currently in progress. For the past three years, Scape Group was named the ‘Best Client to Work With’ at the annual Construction Enquirer Awards. Scape is a member of the National Association of Construction Frameworks (NACF). For press enquires about Scape Group contact Citypress 0161 235 0300. Emma Sivakumaran – Emma.Sivakumaran@citypress.co.uk or Ricky Ambury – Ricky.Ambury@citypress.co.uk

For more information visit: www.scapegroup.co.uk.