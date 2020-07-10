Tokenise and MASEx Form Strategic Alliance Under the Auspices of Gawah Holdings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two global security token exchanges have teamed up to collaborate using their combined strategic strength, advantages and resources to speed up the growth of MASEx and Tokenise.

Tokenise International was initially set up by experienced financial services professionals from the UK who are authorised and regulated by the FCA. They have established streamlined processes and procedures and utilise blockchain technology for transparency and auditability as well as creating innovative products to be traded on its regulated digital stock exchange.

MASEx is managed by professionals with a background in US investment banking and blockchain technology. Their primary focus is market development in China, UAE and South East Asia.

Gawah Holdings is a conglomerate based in the United Arab Emirates and is the lead investor in MAS Capital Universal Exchange (MASEx) – “We arranged this alliance between Tokenise, a which holds a regulated stock exchange license and brokerage licenses in the western hemisphere, and MASEx, with prominence in the Asian STO exchange market, to offer issuers a choice of exchanges most suitable for them. Bridging the strengths of each of these exchanges will provide unparalleled access to the global STO exchange market to issuers while propelling the long term growth prospects of both entities. We are proud to continue our expansion and reach with our partners around the globe," said Suhail Ansari, Deputy Vice Chairman of Gawah Holdings.

About Tokenise Stock Exchange

Tokenise Stock Exchange is a fully regulated digital stock exchange in Barbados that exclusively focuses on tokenised securities. Forming a part of the group Tokenise International Limited it enables companies from across the globe to list both traditional and new asset classes, providing streamlined processes and frictionless market access for issuers and investors. These foundations create a full end-to-end solution for capital raising, primary issuance, secondary trading, clearing, settlement and registration of tokenised securities. In addition Tokenise has a regulated dealer broker license in the UK, EU and Caribbean to allow for Direct Market Access (DMA) to the exchange.

About MASEx

MASEx is a global STO exchange and plans to tokenize and list Chinese and Asian equity securities and prime real estate through fractional ownership in the UAE through Digital Security Offerings (DSO) to enable access by Asian and Chinese investors for fractionalized secondary trading.

MASEx is incorporated in the British Caribbean Island of Anguilla with a registered representative office in Taipei. MASEx plans to obtain Digital Security Exchange license in the Middle East, as MASEx partners up with additional strategic institutional investors in the region.