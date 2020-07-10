Half Year Median Technologies Liquidity Contract Statement Contracted with Louis Capital Markets UK LLP

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (FR0011049824 – ALMDT FP) to Louis Capital Markets UK LLP, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020:

32,518 shares

€77,124.37 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2020:

BUY 114,265 shares 455,351.48 EUR 183 transactions SELL 86,151 titres 359,264.84 EUR 259 transactions

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

