MillionaireMatch Releases Findings Showing Top Qualities and Traits Among Matches

LOS ANGLES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MillionaireMatch, a high-quality dating site for rich, elite singles, has released new survey findings that highlight the common personality traits among matches. The personality survey highlights the many similarities and differences between millionaire and non-millionaire users and their matches.

Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been a place for members to connect with top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. A popular online dating tool, MillionaireMatch explored the personalities of its two user classes, millionaire and non-millionaire, to help facilitate the best matches possible. Within the platform, certified-millionaire users are those who provide proof of annual income over $200,000 and a certified bank statement showing an account balance of over $1 million.

Results of the personality study paint a vivid picture of MillionaireMatch users, and personalities among the hundreds of matches that occur each day. Among non-millionaire users, there was a tendency to exhibit personality traits of trustworthy, adventurous, and compassionate, while these users commonly matched with others who were similarly trustworthy and compassionate, but confident too. Among millionaire users, the top personality traits displayed were adventurous, compassionate, and confident, and these users most commonly match with other users who were also confident, but also trustworthy and romantic as well.

These interesting findings show the similarities and differences between MillionaireMatch’s millionaire and non-millionaire users and illustrate the different personality types matching each day. A leading platform for rich, elite singles, MillionaireMatch is continuing to connect users with similar personalities so they can meet, connect, date, and find serious, long-term relationships.

