Porterville College Officially Deploys the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide Digital Accessibility and Video Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuJa Inc. formally announces a licensing agreement with Porterville College to provide the Community College with Digital Accessibility and Video Management Solutions. As a part of the Kern Community College District in Bakersfield, California, deployment of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides Porterville College’s faculty and staff with video management capabilities and integration with their existing Canvas Learning Management System (LMS).

The multi-year contract was awarded following an extensive 6-month piloting period that described the College’s specific service requirements for content creation capabilities, accessible content, student engagement tools, in-video quizzing, and in-video commenting capabilities. These solutions were provided to improve instructor workflows, increase student engagement, and promote digital accessibility.

“The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform was founded on the principle that digital learning tools can transform the learning experience for students and staff in and away from the traditional classroom setting,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa Inc. “Our partnership with forward-thinking institutions like Porterville College demonstrate our commitment to delivering the benefits of content creation and video management solutions during these trying times.”

About YuJa

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Our portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, digital accessibility, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

About Porterville College

Porterville College was established in 1927 as a part of the Porterville Union High School and College District and has been a unit of the Kern Community College District since July 1, 1967. Porterville College is the northernmost college in the Kern Community College District, which serves an area of some 24,000 square miles in all or portions of Kern, Tulare, Inyo, and San Bernardino Counties. Other colleges in the district are Bakersfield College in Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest.