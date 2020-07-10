Robinson Weeks Partners Announces Two New Leases at Gillem Logistics Center in Atlanta, Ga.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Coast Logistics leased 107,675 sf and will begin operations in October 2020. North Coast is a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution and transportation services. The Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with over two million square feet of warehouse space in the Midwest, Southwest and Western United States. In selecting Gillem Logistics Center to kick off its Southeastern operations, Mark Kabat, Vice President of Business Development noted, “Gillem Logistics Center is strategically located to the major interstate systems we will utilize to serve our customers throughout the Southeast. In addition, the City of Forest Park offers an excellent labor force to draw upon as we build our new team.” North Coast Logistics was represented by Jacob Westfall with CBRE/Atlanta.

Gillem Logistics Center will also provide a strategic Southeast location for Kalera, Inc. which leased 76,995 SF from Robinson Weeks in Building 400. Kalera is an Orlando headquartered technology driven vertical farming company producing highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The new Atlanta facility will be more than double the size of its growing operations and be able to produce 11 million heads of lettuce annually while generating approximately 75 jobs for the local community. The Atlanta facility is the third farm in Kalera’s portfolio and will soon be joined by more in the United States. “When we were researching the optimal location for a new state-of-the-art growing facility in Atlanta, Gillem Logistics Center emerged as the best site for expanding our operations," noted Kalera CEO Daniel Malechuk. "In addition, we were very impressed with the Robinson Weeks Team who were able to quickly understand and execute our vision.” Kalera was represented by Derek Riggleman and Trip Ackerman with Lee & Associates.

“Gillem Logistics Center continues to be a preferred location for logistics and fulfillment companies as a direct result of our excellent location and access points to multiple transportation corridors,” said John Gaskin, Senior Vice President of Leasing for Robinson Weeks Partners. “We look forward to having North Coast Logistics and Kalera as customers at Gillem Logistics Center.”

John Gaskin, Senior Vice President of Leasing and Build-to-Suit Development represented Robinson Weeks in both leasing transactions.

ABOUT GILLEM LOGISTICS CENTER

Robinson Weeks Partners is the master developer of Gillem Logistics Center. The 1,168-acre master planned park will accommodate over eight million square feet of state of the art class-A distribution and e-commerce facilities when completed. Gillem has unparalleled access to major highways, the worlds busiest airport, as well as local and state tax incentives making it a prized location for business operations. Gillem Logistics Center is home to four fortune 500 companies and one of the worlds leading logistics providers. Over 3+ million square feet is left to deliver in multiple state of the art buildings.

ABOUT ROBINSON WEEKS PARTNERS

Robinson Weeks Partners is an Atlanta based development and acquisitions firm, whose partners have a combined 140 years of experience in the industrial real estate sector. The firm has developed and acquired more than $2.5 billion of industrial properties over the last 35 years. The boutique real estate firm structures ventures with public and private entities to develop master-planned industrial parks, and it also creates exceptional build-to-suit programs across the country for clients needing a trusted and experienced advisor to acquire and develop their facilities. Its target markets include Atlanta, Dallas, San Antonio, Charleston, Memphis, Greenville and Florida.

For more information about Robinson Weeks Partners, please call John Gaskin, Senior Vice President – Leasing and Build-to-Suit Development, at 404-815-2019, or visit www.robinsonweeks.com.