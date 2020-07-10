Tim Hortons® U.S. Partners with Grubhub for Delivery in Select Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tim Hortons® U.S. is partnering with Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to offer delivery in select regional markets, including Grand Rapids, Michigan, Detroit, Michigan, Rochester, New York, and Columbus, Ohio. For a limited time, Tim Hortons guests can receive free delivery and a free 10-pack of Timbits® on orders of $10 or more exclusively through Grubhub.

From bakery favorites, including the new line of Dream Donuts, to Tim Hortons signature coffee, it has never been easier to get Tim Hortons delivered. Guests in select markets can now easily order all their Tim Hortons favorites through www.Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. Simply visit www.Grubhub.com or download and open the free Grubhub app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, choose the closest participating Tim Hortons restaurant from the list of restaurants, and select your items from the Tim Hortons menu.

From July 8 – July 21, guests who place a $10 minimum delivery order and include a 10-pack of Timbits in their Grubhub cart will get the 10-pack of Timbits for free along with free delivery. This offer is available only at participating U.S. locations.

Offer expires 7/21/20. One per order. $10 minimum purchase required, exclusive of taxes and fees. Full offer details at https://lp.grubhub.com/free-timbits-free-delivery/

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as nearly 24 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features nearly 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 200,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.