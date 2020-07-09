Hull & Associates Announces Investment from RTC Partners

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hull & Associates and Round Table Capital Partners (RTC), a New York based private equity firm, announced today that RTC has completed an investment in Hull & Associates, a premier environmental and engineering consulting firm specializing in the Environment, Energy, and Infrastructure markets in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Founded in 1980, Hull is a diversified engineering consulting firm with deep sector expertise in site assessment & remediation, brownfield redevelopment, waste management & beneficial use, water / wastewater, renewable energy, infrastructure design, and other services for commercial and industrial clients, oil & gas companies, public utilities, municipal and government agencies. The Company serves over 500 active clients across eight offices in the United States. “ RTC’s partnership with Hull will allow great growth opportunities for our employees,” said Craig Kasper, CEO of Hull who will take on the role of Executive Vice President. “ The investment in Hull as a platform will allow inorganic and organic growth to serve our clients on a national stage,” Kasper added.

The investment in Hull marks the launch of a new platform for RTC. “ We are excited to complete this transaction with such a strong and diverse firm and look forward to partnering with the management team at Hull to launch our strategy,” said Christopher Lee, Managing Partner at RTC. “ Their stellar reputation in the market and strong business and operational acumen will serve as a vital foundation for building a nationwide leader in the industry.”

Hull will now be led by CEO Gerry Salontai. Gerry brings significant industry experience that includes more than ten years as Chairman of the Board and CEO of The Kleinfelder Group, where he led the growth of the company from $70 million to $300+ million in annual revenues during his tenure. “ Hull is an exceptional company with great leadership in a highly fragmented industry with increasing tailwinds,” said Mr. Salontai. “ We are dedicated to building on their history of success through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.”

Hull would like to thank Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP, Rea & Associates and Huntington National Bank for their valuable support during the transaction. Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP acted as financial and tax advisor on behalf of RTC Partners and its affiliates.

Hull & Associates offers a broad spectrum of services for the environment, energy, and infrastructure markets. Now in our 40th year of operation, we strive to provide informed, efficient, and sustainable solutions for our clients across all our market areas. Innovative thinking combined with an emphasis on health and safety, Hull continues to deliver exceptional, value-added services that exceed our clients' expectations.

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investing in and building strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platform and add-on acquisitions in its targeted markets.

For more information on Hull or RTC please visit www.hullinc.com or www.rtcpartners.com