Spirent Federal Awarded $1.8 Million for Major U.S. Military Program

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirent Federal Systems, the nation’s leader in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) testing solutions, was recently awarded another multi-million dollar contract supporting a major military program. The Spirent Simulator provides multiple outputs for CRPA and FRPA applications, including inertial sensor outputs (SimINERTIAL). It includes GPS L1/L2, interference signals, Y-code & SAASM, and M-code signals.

The customer stated that Spirent Federal was selected because they have a team that can be counted on for support before and after the sale. They offer years of experience in selecting the right solution.

“When you test with Spirent solutions, you know you are using the best in the industry. Spirent Federal Systems is the trusted partner of major defense organizations, and has reliably and consistently delivered robust PNT solutions for critical systems, for over 30 years. Customer support is at the heart of what we do and we will help you whenever you need it. You can count on Spirent Federal,” said Ellen Hall, President and CEO.

This procurement follows several other recent awards totaling over $4.6M supporting the recent space launch in Florida.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems was formed in July 2001 by Spirent Communications as a wholly owned subsidiary and U.S. proxy company. Spirent Federal markets and sells Spirent Communications’ products in North America. The company also provides value-added features and ongoing customer support. Spirent Federal Systems is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, with support and sales offices throughout the US.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE:SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics, and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com.