rf IDEAS and Ricoh Simplify Secure Access to Multifunction Printers

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, today announced with Ricoh the integration of its WAVE ID® Plus dual-frequency card reader technology with Ricoh’s Smart Operation Panel (SOP), Gen 2.5. The new WAVE ID Ricoh Universal SOP Reader is the most innovative reader for secure pull-print applications with Ricoh multifunction printers.

rf IDEAS and Ricoh have a proven record of working together to deliver secure workplace solutions that feature the most advanced identification and authentication capabilities. “As we continue our worldwide partnership with a leader in the print industry, we are delighted that Ricoh chose rf IDEAS to develop an innovative credential reader design that connects to its A3 multifunction devices,” said Tod Besse, senior vice president of Global Sales and Marketing at rf IDEAS.

The new WAVE ID credential reader features a specially designed housing that snaps on to the Smart Operation Panel in seconds, with no need for external cables or add-ons, complementing the panel’s sleek aesthetics. Authorized users simply tap their employee credential to access the Smart Operation Panel’s simple yet powerful control of Ricoh’s multifunction printers.

With this seamless, highly integrated solution, rf IDEAS continues to advance the cause of simple, contactless access for secure productivity. The reader supports virtually every proximity and contactless smart card used worldwide. A Secure Access Module (SAM) slot supports iCLASS® ID®/SE®/SEOS® or MIFARE® Secure Memory. The reader is also capable of supporting Bluetooth® Low Energy technology for mobile credentials.

“Our long-standing partnership with rf IDEAS has delivered secure pull print capabilities to deployments worldwide,” said Olivier Vriesendorp Vice President - Product Marketing, Ricoh Europe “Now, with the new WAVE ID Ricoh Universal SOP reader, users have the same versatile card reader functionality they are accustomed to in a highly integrated form factor that is as attractive and easy to use as our Smart Operation panel.”

Ricoh multifunction devices equipped with the Smart Operation Panel and integrated WAVE ID Ricoh Universal SOP Reader provide industry-leading simplicity and security for a rapidly growing secure print market.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. is a leader in logical access solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Backed by the company’s strong partnerships with leading identity access management providers rf IDEAS readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. rf IDEAS readers support nearly all credentials worldwide including the growing set of mobile credentials. For more information, visit www.rfIDEAS.com.