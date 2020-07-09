Bay Point Advisors Provides $3.05M DIP Loan to Solar Provider in Atlanta

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bay Point Advisors announces it has provided a multi-tiered, senior secured debtor-in-possession loan (“DIP Loan”) to Hannah Solar, LLC. The funds will allow Hannah Solar to consolidate its existing secured debt and obtain the working capital necessary to fund its operations during its reorganization process.

Hannah Solar is a full-service, NABCEP certified design/build firm that provides solar energy engineering, products, installation, and service with offices throughout the Southeast. A leading solar integrator in the Southeast, Hannah Solar was once Georgia’s largest turn-key engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solar firm. Their projects include solar design, procurement, construction, and service; electric vehicle (EV) charging station procurement and installation; back-up generator installation; and energy storage systems – battery systems with and without solar. Some of Hannah Solar’s most high-profile projects in Atlanta include the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Beltline, and NCR Headquarters.

“We are pleased to provide continued financial support to industries of all types,” said Charles Andros, President and Chief Investment Officer of Bay Point Advisors. John Isbell of the Law Offices of John F. Isbell LLC served as legal advisor to Bay Point Advisors.

About Bay Point Advisors

Since inception in 2012, Bay Point Advisors, a specialty lender focused on asset-based loans of all types, closed over $200 million in loans in 2019. Bay Point Advisors lends to small and mid-sized businesses, designing custom funding solutions that meet the unique needs of each business. Examples of secured lending include commercial and residential real estate, development financing, private business funding, bridge loans and debtor-in-possession financing.