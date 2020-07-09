Spacelabs Healthcare Strengthens Digital Health Portfolio with Acquisition of Patient and Device Reporting Business

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spacelabs Healthcare, a global designer and manufacturer of patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology solutions, today announced that it has acquired an innovative cloud platform developed by BoxView, LLC (“Boxview”). Founded in 2011, BoxView develops enterprise software designed to manage patient monitoring information, coordinate care, and track metrics aimed at improving quality, throughput, and efficiency.

“In today’s fast-paced environment, healthcare organizations need immediate access to actionable information on patients, devices, and workflow,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “Spacelabs’ expanded digital health portfolio is designed to offer a comprehensive monitoring and software system delivering patient data where and when you need it, across monitors, tablets, mobile phones, and other devices. By integrating BoxView innovations with Spacelabs technology, we expect to be able to deliver even better solutions to our customers to support their commitment to improving patient outcomes and increasing staff satisfaction.”

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, diagnostic cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. Spacelabs has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

