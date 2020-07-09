Zayo to Provide High-Capacity Internet for Research and Education

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings today announced it has again been selected as an Authorized Quilt Provider (AQP) for IP services for The Quilt, a national coalition of advanced regional networks for research and education.

As an AQP, Zayo will continue to provide IP solutions to Quilt members, including 40 regional networks, 900 universities and thousands of other educational and community anchor institutions across the U.S.

Zayo delivers internet services over its Tier 1 IP backbone and dense metro footprint. The company currently provides connectivity to approximately 8,000 schools, district offices and libraries, reaching more than 4 million students. Zayo has more than 14 TB of peering capacity and is a Center for Internet Applied Data Analysis (Caida) AS Top 10 provider, based on the ability to reach other internet providers via settlement-free peering.

“As curriculum, classes and research collaboration increasingly move online, high-quality, reliable internet has never been more important,” said Patton Lochridge, Zayo senior vice president. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Quilt Coalition to advance research and education networks across the country.”

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.