DWS and Northwestern Mutual Capital Form Private Markets Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global asset manager DWS and Northwestern Mutual’s private markets division, Northwestern Mutual Capital (“NMC”), today announced an agreement to enter into a strategic partnership to identify and develop private market opportunities.

NMC has been investing in private markets for more than 40 years, and the partnership represents a strong addition to DWS’s private asset offering to institutional investors. Through the partnership, NMC will grow third-party assets and further diversify in collaboration with DWS’s global private equity team. For DWS, this partnership accelerates a strong growth area for its business as investors continue to increase their commitments to private market strategies.

“The close relationship between NMC and DWS, combined with demand for differentiated alternative strategies from DWS’s global institutional client base, make this partnership a clear and logical next step for our business,” said Mark McDonald, Global Head of Private Equity at DWS. “We are delighted to establish this partnership with NMC, a respected, high-quality institution, and we look forward to a long collaboration as we build further capabilities for our clients,” said Kumber Husain, Head of Private Equity, Americas at DWS.

Benefits to NMC in partnering with DWS include the ability to leverage DWS’s investment strength and capabilities, global presence and deep relationships with institutional investors around the world. This partnership will also provide NMC with the opportunity to further advance its position as a trusted, long-term partner for leading private equity groups and their portfolio companies.

“Joining forces with DWS will enable Northwestern Mutual Capital to provide private equity related solutions to an expanded institutional investor base while continuing to support Northwestern Mutual’s appetite for these assets,” said Jeff Lueken, Senior Vice President, Northwestern Mutual. “We have a unique strategic partner in DWS – their global reach and client servicing capabilities will be integral to the growth of our third-party platform.”

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD $772bn of assets under management (as of 31 March 2020). Building on more than 60 years of experience and a reputation for excellence in Germany, and across Europe, the Americas and Asia, DWS has come to be recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management – as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus – complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our investment approach strategically.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,500 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are investors – entrusted to build the best foundation for our clients’ future (www.dws.com).

About Northwestern Mutual Capital (“NMC”) and Northwestern Mutual

NMC provides private market investment management and advisory services to Northwestern Mutual and other institutional clients. Led by a senior team with an average of more than 20 years working together, NMC’s 35 investment professionals take pride in building strong relationships based on extensive deal-making capabilities and dependability. We have a long, proven track record across industries and asset classes through more than four decades of market cycles.

As of year-end 2019, NMC was responsible for managing portfolios with total AUM of $55 billion, including $13 billion of private equity and related investments.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $290 billion in total assets, $30 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020.

