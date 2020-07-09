Henry Schein Medical Announces Expansion of Medpod’s Telemedicine Solutions With Integration of VisualDx

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein Medical, the U.S. medical business of Henry Schein, Inc. and exclusive distributor of Medpod, Inc.’s telemedicine solutions, announced today the integration of VisualDx - a clinical decision support system - with Medpod’s technology infrastructure to help health care professionals better diagnose patients virtually.

VisualDx is designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy, aid therapeutic decisions, and improve patient care, all critically important to health care professionals on the front lines of medicine.

“Henry Schein Medical is pleased to announce the expansion and enhancement of the Medpod platform for our customers. With many clinicians moving to a virtual care model, it’s imperative that they are equipped with decision support technology to aid in diagnostic and therapeutic decisions,” said Todd Stack, Senior Director, Henry Schein Medical, who manages the exclusive relationship with Medpod. “With Medpod, our customers can engage with patients remotely to reduce exposure, and monitor at risk and symptomatic patients remotely, which benefits both the patient and practice.”

Medpod’s cloud-based software and modular infrastructure gives providers and operators the ability to deliver customizable, high-quality, and convenient care that meets the needs of patients who cannot visit a traditional office setting. With the integration of VisualDx’s clinical support, Medpod users can access a database of information written by a variety of medical experts; recognize disease variants; identify drug adverse events; and enhance patient education to help provide informed, accurate, and fast decision-making. The platform also assists users to make custom diagnoses as a result of having the ability to enter patient-specific information, such as age range, gender, symptoms and signs; search by disease for quick therapy and treatment options; review and compare a curated medical image library; enhance understanding of medication reactions; and share patient handouts via email. Clinicians can also earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits each time they use VisualDx as part of their subscription.

Available as one of Henry Schein Medical’s SolutionHub™ clinical support solutions, VisualDx can support common and complex diagnostic cases across medicine including rashes, variant presentations of symptoms, and emerging infectious diseases. The software is relevant for a range of health care specialties, including: Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Urgent Care, Infectious Disease, Dermatology, Emergency Medicine, Pediatrics, Risk Management, and Medical Education.

“We are excited to continue to enhance our relationship with Henry Schein by offering this telemedicine integration to help aid clinician decisions, drive quality care, and enhance diagnostic and therapy decisions during the telemedicine encounter,” said Art Papier, MD, CEO of VisualDx.

To learn more about third-party practice solutions available from Henry Schein Medical, including Medpod, visit https://www.henryscheinsolutionshub.com. To learn more about VisualDx, visit www.visualdx.com/henryschein.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional healthcare clinics, as well as other alternate care sites. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $10.0 billion in 2019, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

About VisualDx:

VisualDx is a Rochester, NY-based company dedicated to improving healthcare decision making and reducing diagnostic errors. Its professional product, VisualDx, is the award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard professional resource at more than 2,300 hospitals worldwide and over half the U.S. medical schools.

VisualDx, along with its consumer tool Aysa, combines problem oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication.

About Medpod Inc.

Medpod, Inc. is a software company that is revolutionizing the delivery of care by removing long existing barriers and facilitating high quality provider-to-patient and provider-to-provider consultations, with telediagnostics. For more information, visit www.medpodhealth.com.