Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for Amryt Pharma’s ADR Programme

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Amryt Pharma Plc (“Amryt”) – a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing and developing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases – to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) programme.

Amryt’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market under the symbol “AMYT”. Each ADS represents five ordinary shares of the company. Amryt’s underlying ordinary shares are listed and trade on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, under the symbol “AMYT”, and on Euronext Growth, a market regulated by Euronext Growth Market Dublin, under the symbol “AYP.”

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt, commented: “Listing on Nasdaq is a very important milestone for Amryt and will provide us with the opportunity to improve underlying liquidity in our shares, target a wider investor audience and increase our analyst coverage. With nearly 70% of our shareholders based in North America, listing on Nasdaq is an important part of our shareholder engagement and development plans. Furthermore, we believe our Nasdaq listing will significantly assist our efforts to drive value for all our stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: “We look forward to supporting Amryt’s ADR programme and expanding the company’s investor outreach through the expertise of our leading Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network.”

About Amryt

Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

