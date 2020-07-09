Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Orders

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received an order for two Security Control & Observation Units (‘SCOT’) from the Fortune 500 company announced last week.

This client has devices dating back to May 2018, and has been instrumental in providing process feedback which RAD has incorporated into subsequent software and hardware releases.

“Our discussions with this client show tremendous promise given their drive to save money and improve performance through automation,” said Steve Reinharz, Founder and CEO of RAD. “I expect this client to regularly add and expand their RAD system.”

RAD has a sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other potential clients. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales pipeline into paying customers. Each new Fortune 500 customer has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.roboticassistancedevices.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

