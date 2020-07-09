Medallia Partners with Adobe to Deliver Complete View of End-to-End Customer Experience Journey

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced an integration between Medallia Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) that gives brands comprehensive insights into the complete customer journey to deliver highly personalized real-time experiences that increase purchase frequency.

Customer feedback from Medallia Experience Cloud seamlessly integrates with behavioral data in Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver a single view of each customer’s complete journey including what digital ads were served to them online, what they purchased, their in-store and call center engagements and verbatim feedback from their experience.

“Imagine if a customer leaves a curbside pickup and reports a poor experience, the store manager would immediately receive a notification in the Medallia mobile app. Never-before-seen insights such as verbatim feedback from Medallia and purchase history, segment and other valuable behavior data from Adobe Experience Platform are all visible in a single mobile view. Armed with this information, customer-facing employees can take real-time action to fix issues and drive revenue-generating experiences,” Steve Vierra, senior vice president, global channels and alliances for Medallia.

“The integration between Medallia and Adobe makes it easier for organizations to deliver the right experience to the right person at the right time,” said Amit Ahuja, vice president new business development and partnerships at Adobe.

Medallia is the only platform that captures signals through a variety of different channels no matter where the customer is on their journey and then sends operational data through the Adobe Experience Platform thereby helping organizations create personalized experiences to build loyalty across the entire life of the customer relationship.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.