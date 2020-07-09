Knightscope Awarded NCPA Nationwide Procurement Contract

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc., a developer of advanced physical security technologies utilizing fully autonomous robots focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that the Company has been awarded the contract for Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) by the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA).

NCPA is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts. This ensures that NCPA members are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the best prices, making Knightscope available for use to over 90,000 agencies nationwide in both the public and nonprofit sectors including: K-12, Higher Education, City, County, State, Healthcare, Church/Religious and all Non-profit organizations. Public agencies within the NCPA may now acquire Knightscope ASR subscription services without going through a lengthy and costly RFP process for the next 5 years.

"NCPA works diligently to select vendors of the highest quality, performance, and most importantly, those with the best value proposition," said Jonathan Applegate, Director of Operations at NCPA. "NCPA strives to provide its members with best-in-class solutions to real-world challenges and Knightscope presents a bleeding edge opportunity to help resolve the need for affordable, fully autonomous remote monitoring solutions."

Initial contracts with Knightscope are for a term of one (1) year, with automatic annual renewals totaling up to five (5) years in duration. Organizations interested in procuring Knightscope's technologies need only be members to take advantage of NCPA's benefits and membership is completely free of charge. Those agencies who are not yet members of NCPA can easily register on the official website. There are no limitations on member eligibility.

LEARN MORE: "REIMAGINE PUBLIC SAFETY" WEBINAR – July 16, 2020

With the use of new technologies, there are significant opportunities to Reimagine Public Safety now. Knightscope has real-world data to share during this one-hour webinar hosted by two former law enforcement officers who will discuss the utilization of autonomous technology, robotics and artificial intelligence.

This webinar is being offered exclusively for active law enforcement and government officials only, and those interested must register here with an official government issued email address ahead of the July 16, 2020 session.

