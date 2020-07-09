Acquia Enhances Drupal Security by Joining Drupal Steward Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital experience company Acquia today announced that it is a founding member of the Drupal Steward Program, a new program introduced by the Drupal Association and the Drupal Security Team to identify and block some of the most critical Drupal security vulnerabilities. As the inaugural member of this program, Acquia will proactively block security vulnerabilities to prevent them from exploitation on customers’ sites and applications. As a result, there is no longer a time window in which the site is vulnerable before the update is applied. This means Acquia customers have the freedom to schedule their updates at a time that works for them with no more disrupted sprint plans, late nights, and overtime that comes with manually installing security patches.

“We’re proud to be one of the first partners in the Drupal Steward Program, an innovative way to decrease open source vulnerability risks,” said Robert Former, chief information security officer at Acquia. “As a founding member, we’re able to offer our customers proactive, enterprise-grade security for identified Drupal vulnerabilities, removing any margin for error from manual updates.”

The Drupal Steward Program, details of which will be announced at DrupalCon next week, will exclusively enroll partners such as Acquia that are active contributors to the Drupal community, and specifically the Drupal Security team. Through the program, Acquia will block any identified, highly critical vulnerability for customers on the Acquia Cloud Platform.

“In today's world where every company is a software company, traditional software users now include developers. Often, developers are looking to OSS components to download, try out, and create proofs of concept,” according to the March, 2020 Forrester report To Maximize OSS Value, Create An OSS Strategy. “The common reality today is that OSS community developers address such actions more quickly, thus making solutions based on OSS more reliable with faster security advancements. Basing solutions on OSS also empowers broader adoption because developers' engagement advances their careers via their contributions.”

