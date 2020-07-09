Cobalt Iron Announces Partnership With Tech Data to Distribute Compass Enterprise SaaS Backup to Tech Data’s Resellers in United States and Canada

LAWRENCE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cobalt Iron Inc., the leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Tech Data, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. As the newest member of the Cobalt IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program, Tech Data will distribute Cobalt Iron’s Compass® enterprise SaaS backup platform to U.S. and Canadian resellers whose customers are searching for advanced, automated, and modern data protection.

Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer, Cobalt Iron, commented, “As a world-leading electronics distributor and one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 11 straight years, Tech Data is an outstanding addition to our IPA program. Many of the systems that companies rely on every day have passed through Tech Data logistics centers on their way to market. Our reseller customers will benefit greatly from Tech Data’s end-to-end approach, large partner ecosystem, and highly specialized skill set in next-generation technologies.”

Compass is the market’s only data protection solution that is truly SaaS-based, multicloud, and analytics-driven, with award-winning security and cyber-attack prevention capabilities built natively into the solution. With Compass listed on the Tech Data line card, both Tech Data and Cobalt Iron business partners will be able to purchase Compass directly from Tech Data for delivery to their own customers. In addition to the technology, Tech Data will provide certification, training, instruction, technical support, and marketing services.

“By including Compass in the Tech Data technology portfolio, we are enabling our partners to access a progressive data management and cyber-resilient solution,” said Mike Heintzelman, Tech Data vice president of global vendor solutions. “Plus, our membership in the IronClad Partner Advantage program gives our partners powerful leverage through access to a complete business ecosystem to help them build pipeline and grow market share.”

Cobalt Iron’s IPA is the data protection industry’s most innovative and financially rewarding channel partner program. More information about the Cobalt Iron IPA program is available at https://www.cobaltiron.com/partners.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. www.cobaltiron.com

