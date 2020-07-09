Twilio Powers Video for Doximity Telehealth App Used by Over 100,000 U.S. Physicians

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Twilio Programmable Video is powering Doximity Dialer Video which provides a simple, secure and reliable telemedicine tool that enables physicians to video call patients directly from a doctor’s smartphone. Over 100,000 U.S. physicians are already using the Doximity app for telemedicine visits regularly, making Dialer Video one of the most-used telemedicine technologies among U.S. physicians.

“Doximity Dialer Video is enabling doctors to connect with patients during a time when it may be challenging for them to go to their doctor due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Susan Collins, global head of healthcare services at Twilio. “Twilio Programmable Video enabled Doximity to add a new, secure and reliable solution in a matter of weeks that scales in a moments notice. As the world begins to reopen and build for the new normal, Twilio is proud to help customers like Doximity deliver the future of healthcare.”

“In Twilio, we chose the right partner years ago. Together, we’re proud to serve the frontlines of this pandemic with apps that meet the privacy and accessibility needs of healthcare,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity.

While not a material portion of Twilio's business, Twilio Video has experienced a 540% year-over-year increase in weekly minutes compared to this time last year. Similarly, since February, usage of Twilio's platform across its healthcare customers is up more than 100% and Twilio has seen a more than 100% increase in active healthcare customers using its Video product as demand for telehealth solutions continues to surge in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Twilio supports HIPAA eligible workflows on Twilio SMS, Voice, SIP, Video and Studio.

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.