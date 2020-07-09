BRE Global and The Center for Active Design expand partnership, introduce efficient pathway to secure dual BREEAM USA and Fitwel certifications for greater environmental and health outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRE Global and The Center for Active Design (CfAD), operator of the Fitwel Certification System, have today announced continued alignment to promote physical, mental and environmental health throughout the built environment with the introduction of a new crosswalk that enables users of BREEAM USA and Fitwel to more efficiently secure both certifications.

BRE Global and CfAD have been collaborating since 2017 to encourage asset owners and managers to promote occupant well-being and support healthier communities. Part of this work has included an effort to make it more efficient for clients and project teams to pursue both of their respective standards – BREEAM USA and Fitwel – and the partners have introduced a new crosswalk that accomplishes this goal.

The new crosswalk makes the process of obtaining both a certified BREEAM USA In-Use rating and Fitwel Certification more efficient by providing guidance on the areas where assessment under one method can support assessment under the other. In addition, the partnership allows for landlords who have certified BREEAM USA In-Use credits to use them to demonstrate compliance with Fitwel and vice versa. It is also applicable to the BREEAM International In-Use Version 6.

Shamir Ghumra, BREEAM Director, said: “ To simplify the process for project teams pursuing both assessment methods, BRE and CfAD have worked together to compare performance requirements, harmonize evidence and identify opportunities to streamline the process of achieving dual certification. This work demonstrates the significant synergies between the two methods and the efficiencies that exist between their respective assessment and certification processes.

“ Both systems are evidence-based systems and are continuously strengthened based on evolving research. Working in tandem, projects certifying with BREEAM USA and Fitwel can help combat climate change and deliver healthier buildings.”

Nadine Rachid, Vice President, Content Design + Development at the Centre for Active Design, said: “ We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BRE, which has resulted in a crosswalk that will enhance and expedite the certification process for users of both systems. Now more than ever, especially as a result of COVID-19, it is essential for the real estate industry to develop and operate spaces that support sustainable environments and promote holistic human health.”

Certification in both systems is achieved through the submission of project documentation with post-occupancy performance verification for Fitwel and on-site assessments by BREEAM USA. The crosswalk maps requirements between the following Fitwel Scorecards and the BREEAM In-Use programs:

· Fitwel Multi-Tenant Base Building v2.1

· Fitwel Multi-Tenant Whole Building v2.1

· BREEAM In-Use International: Commercial Version 6

· BREEAM USA In-Use: Commercial Version 6