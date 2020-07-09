Home Bank Enhances Customer Communications with New Loan Notice Automation from HC3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As banks are striving to communicate more clearly and quickly with consumers in the current economic environment, Lafayette, La.-based Home Bank ($2 billion in assets) has turned to HC3, a data-driven tech company delivering customer communication, to redesign and automate the generation and fulfillment of their loan notices.

Home Bank, which previously partnered with HC3 to automate and redesign their statements and non-sufficient fund (NSF) notices, selected HC3 for the company’s proven ability to create compliant customer communications and fulfill all of the bank’s physical and digital loan notice needs. Through this new rollout, Home Bank customers will experience a true transparent banking experience with new added checkpoints to keep them informed on their loan account status.

“HC3 was a true partner when it came to our past implementations, so we knew when we needed to upgrade our loan notices that they were the only choice we would consider,” said Judy Breaux, Home Bank’s vice president and deposit services manager. “Our customers will begin to see new notices that provide a more comprehensive overview of their accounts to enable them to make the financial decisions they need.”

Home Bank decided to add these new loan notices to provide a clearer and customer-oriented approach to banking communications.

“In this new era of banking that we are entering, it’s important that customers have a clear view and understanding to their finances,” said Griffin McGahey, president of HC3. “Home Bank is doing what needs to be done to ensure that they are giving their customers the information needed to maximize their financial situation. At HC3, our commitment is to make the design, printing, and physical and electronic distribution of the new notices as simple as possible for Home Bank.”

About Home Bank, N.A.

Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Through the years, we've expanded to serve markets in South Louisiana and Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes, as well as Natchez and Vicksburg.

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 is a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications for our clients. By managing complex data generated from multiple client systems, we help financial companies communicate with their customers in meaningful ways. HC3 offers focused solutions for statement and notice redesign, intelligent marketing campaigns, and seamless delivery of both print and digital communications. Through these solutions, HC3 empowers financial service organizations to give their customers a fully customizable document experience. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.