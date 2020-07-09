Blue Yonder and Uber Freight Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Supply Chain

CHICAGO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder and Uber Freight today announced a partnership designed to help businesses build efficient and transparent global supply chains at a crucial time.

Digital transformation initiatives have accelerated over the last few months, as enterprises that ship goods embrace flexible operations to keep up with shifting demand. Quickly recovering from supply shortages and creating a resilient business for the long term requires a well-managed, digitized supply chain, including freight transportation.

As volatility increases across freight transportation markets, Blue Yonder and Uber Freight are working together to meet businesses’ varied logistics needs, creating new ways to ensure shippers can instantly tap into real-time services and a reliable capacity network, within the tools they already use. Uber Freight will integrate directly within the Blue Yonder LuminateTM Platform to power the dynamic pricing discovery solution to provide instant quoting of real-time market-based prices and instant booking capabilities up to two weeks in advance of loads.

“Uber Freight’s partnership with Blue Yonder will provide businesses the innovative tools they need to implement digital transformation in their freight process, enabling end-to-end visibility from planning to execution,” said Laurent Hautefeuille, Head of Business Development at Uber Freight. “Together, we’re making our tech-forward approach to freight – from real-time pricing to instant capacity – available to more businesses looking for more foresight and control of their operations in today’s dynamic market.”

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform is powered by Microsoft Azure and combines rich internal and external data from across a customer’s digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based business decisions.

Using an API, the dynamic pricing discovery solution will enable businesses who use the Blue Yonder transportation management solution to tap into automated execution, dynamic routing guides, and Uber Freight’s capacity network of over 50,000 freight carriers in the U.S. and Europe.

“At Blue Yonder we want to empower companies with real-time data to make informed, intelligent, profitable decisions, ultimately accelerating global business growth and we know Uber Freight is aligned with this mission,” said Terry Norton, Vice President, 3PL & Transportation at Blue Yonder. “We’re thrilled to amplify our offering with their freight network density and unique real-time pricing to give our customers an edge in this challenging market.”

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is moving the trucking industry forward by offering more ways for the industry to work together. Our platform connects carriers to the right loads and shippers to nationwide capacity. Groundbreaking tools bypass traditional roadblocks to efficiency and open new avenues to success. Transparency and access to opportunity help build confidence for everyone. By creating a better roadmap for shippers and carriers to operate with each other, we all move ahead. For more, visit www.uberfreight.com

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com