ProStar Joins Trimble's GIS Business Partner Program to Define the Next Generation of Utility Mapping

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that ProStar has joined Trimble's GIS Business Partner Program. As part of the program, ProStar has implemented the Trimble® Precision SDK (Software Developer Kit) to integrate high-accuracy positioning capability in its PointMan® mobile application running on smartphones and tablets using Trimble GNSS receivers. ProStar provides field crews with an easy-to-use mobile data collection solution designed to capture, record and provide real-time visualization of the precise locations of subsurface infrastructure, while utilizing a centralized database to permanently and securely store and share utility location records in the cloud. By adding the Trimble R Series and Trimble Catalyst™ receivers to the ProStar workflow, users can confidently access high-quality data and identify potential conflicts to avoid accidents, disruption of services and costly delays to infrastructure projects impacted by not knowing the precise locations of buried utilities.

"Together, Trimble and ProStar are changing the way construction companies, engineering and surveying firms as well as government transportation agencies capture, store and utilize utility infrastructure data. By leveraging the power of geospatial technology, they are able to make more informed decisions in the field," said Stephanie Michaud, strategic marketing manager, Trimble Survey & Mapping field solutions. "Through this collaboration with ProStar, we are committed to integrating Trimble technology into ProStar's cloud and mobile solutions to enhance safety protocols on site, reduce project costs and make a safer work environment."

"We're excited about this new collaboration and the integration of our PointMan software with Trimble's high-accuracy GNSS receivers," said Page Tucker, president & CEO of ProStar. "Creating a seamless integration with Trimble high-accuracy receivers and our PointMan software is a game-changer that will now provide one of the most comprehensive and precise field data collection solutions in the industry."

Availability

Trimble R Series and Trimble Catalyst GNSS receivers are available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit: https://geospatial.trimble.com/products-and-solutions/gnss-systems. PointMan software applications are available through ProStar. For more information, visit: https://www.prostarcorp.com.

About ProStar

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions™. ProStar's Solution is natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. ProStar's Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating. ProStar's Solution enables real-time access to precise location information including in the office and out in the field. Knowing the type, precise location and condition of what lies below the earth's surface can significantly decrease liabilities and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.